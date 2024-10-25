Railway employees' bodies allege violation of election rules by recognised unions

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Several railways unions have alleged that some of their peers previously recognised and were offered office premises and railway passes are misusing them in violation of norms ahead of the December election.

According to them, one of the conditions mentioned in the election guideline is that the unions will not avail any of the facilities such as office premises, card passes, or telephones for electoral purposes.

Railway officials, as well as office bearers of trade unions, however, denied the allegations and said a watch is being kept on all election activities.

"The allegations are false and baseless. Previously-recognised unions are using those premises which they have taken on rent so that election modalities are not being violated," Shiv Gopal Mishra, General Secretary, The All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF), said.

He added, "Rented accommodations are exempted under the modalities. Besides, railway officials are taking all necessary steps to ensure that modalities are followed by all in the fray." N.E. Railway Mens Congress of Izzatnagar Division under North Eastern Railway Zone has alleged that previously-recognised unions are openly holding meetings in premises allotted by Railways to them.

"According to the election norms, the unions which won previous elections and got facilities from the Railways under Participation of Railway Employees in Management (PREM) scheme cannot use those facilities for election purposes. But the norm has been openly flouted by such unions due to which we believe free and fair election is not possible," Rajnish Tiwari, divisional secretary of the Izzatnagar Railway Congress said.

Tiwari said that he has written a letter to Izzatnagar DRM, highlighting these violations.

In another case, Kunwar Vikas Singh, Divisional President, Lucknow Division of the North Eastern Railway Men's Congress Union, alleged that he was transferred from Gonda to Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh on administrative grounds after the notification for next Secret Ballot Elections 2024 was issued.

"This is in violation of the election norms. Transfer of Unions' office bearers/officials after the issue of notification for next Secret Ballot Elections 2024 has been prohibited by the Railways," Singh said.

He said that according to a Railway Board's 2013 circular, once the process of zonal union election has commenced, transfer of staff stays pending till election process is completed.

The zonal union elections are slated to take place on December 4, 5, and 6. PTI JP JP VN VN