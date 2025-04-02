Railway employees holding sensitive posts transferred after a specific period: Vaishnaw in LS

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Employees holding sensitive posts, including those who frequently come into contact with public, contractors and suppliers, are required to be transferred after a specific period, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw said this in a written reply after Samajwadi Party MP Laxmikant Pappu Nishad raised the issue of transfer of employees in rail reservation centres.

“Transfer/Postings/Deputation of railway employees including postings in Railway Reservation Centres is done as per prevailing guidelines/norms considering administrative, operation requirements and available vacancies,” Vaishnaw said.

“Railway employees holding sensitive posts, including those who frequently come into contact with public or/and contractors/suppliers, are required to be transferred out of their existing post/seat or station as the case may be, after a specific period,” he added.

According to the minister, railway employees who are periodically transferred include staff of Commercial Department (such as commercial supervisor, reservation clerks/booking clerks, staff dealing with all types of commercial contracts/licences, ticket checking staff, etc.).

Responding to Nishad's concern whether the employees working in a reservation centre book tickets based on regionalism, caste, and religion, Vaishnaw said, "Employees at Reservation Centres issue ticket following the rules which are based on equity, transparency, fairness and equality. No discrimination is allowed in providing public services."