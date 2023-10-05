Railway extends by 3 days midnight traffic block between Belapur-Panvel on Harbour Line

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday extended by three days the midnight traffic block between Belapur and Panvel on the Harbour Line, suspending services between the two stations on Mumbai's outskirts during the period till October 8, to facilitate commissioning of five more parking areas for empty trains.

The midnight block, which was being operated between October 2 and October 5, has been extended by three more days, a CR release said.

According to the release, to commission five more sidings (parking areas for empty trains, a midnight block will be operated from 1.15 am to 4.45 am between October 5 and October 8.

"Suburban services will remain cancelled between Belapur and Panvel stations during the block period for three days," it said.

Another traffic block will be carried out on the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Wadi Bunder section between 11.15 pm and 5 am from October 6 to 8 to provide connectivity of receiving/dispatch line No. 3 with line No 7 between between CSMT and Wadi Bunder Yard, said the release.

Meanwhile, the CR suspended local train operations on the Trans-Harbour Line (Thane-Navi Mumbai corridor) between Belapur and Panvel in the morning after failing to complete works in the scheduled time during night block, officials said.

CR's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure confirmed that suburban services on the Trans-Harbour Line were suspended between Belapur-Panvel due to a "block burst" (non-completion of scheduled work during block period).

"Trans-Harbour locals were not operated between the two stations till 11 am to avoid bunching of trains at Panvel in view of the ongoing speed restrictions at Panvel due to yard remodelling work," he said.

The CR is operating midnight block from 3 am to 5.30 am, starting from the intervening night of October 2 and 3, for post-commissioning work at Panvel EMU stabling sidings that are used for parking empty trains.

This is the second time in less than a week that commuters faced inconvenience due to block bursts.

On Monday, the CR failed to complete the scheduled works within the 38-hour-long block period and took about four hours more after that to resume suburban services. The unavailability of Trans-Harbour direct trains between Belapur and Panvel left several commuters fuming.

Many of them were forced to travel by Harbour Line trains (Mumbai CSMT-Panvel corridor), which they said were also running late by 15 to 20 minutes.

Commuters have been inconvenienced due to infrastructure works undertaken for Panvel yard remodelling to make way for two new tracks for the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor from last month.

The CR ferries around 35 lakh commuters daily on its suburban network - from CSMT to Kasara (in Thane) and Khopoli (in Raigad district) on its Main Line, CSMT-Goregaon/Panvel on the Harbour line, Thane-Vashi/Panvel on the Trans-Harbour line and Belapur/Seawoods-Kharkopar section. PTI KK GK RSY