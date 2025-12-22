Railway fare hike will burden common people: Kerala Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22 (PTI) Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Monday criticised the Union government’s decision to increase the railway fares, saying it would severely affect the common people, workers and students.

Reacting to the Railway Ministry’s reported announcement that the revised fares would come into force from December 26, the minister termed the move “condemnable”.

In a statement, he pointed out that the increase of a paise per kilometre in ordinary, AC and non-AC classes would have a significant impact on long-distance travellers.

According to Sivankutty, the fare hike would place a heavy financial burden on ordinary citizens who depend on long-distance train travel for employment and educational purposes.

The decision, he said, would particularly hit Malayalis travelling to other states for work and other necessities.

Instead of strengthening public transport systems and making travel more affordable, the Centre was resorting to fare hikes that effectively squeeze the public, the minister alleged.

He demanded that the Union Railway Ministry withdraw the decision in the larger interest of the people, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH