Railway federation demands cadre status, better salary for tower wagon drivers

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Tower wagon drivers of Indian Railways should be given cadre status, better salaries on par with goods train loco pilots, and a well-defined promotion channel to "ensure justice, equality, and motivation", as they play a crucial role in safe train operations, the All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) said.

Tower wagon drivers operate self-propelled inspection vans used to repair overhead equipment (OHE), ensuring smooth running of trains on electrified routes.

The federation, in a recent letter to the Railway Board, highlighted the long-standing grievances of tower wagon drivers, stating that they continue to face hardship due to the absence of comprehensive and uniform instructions regarding their status, allowances and cadre structure.

It said that tower wagons have been recognised as "trains” in railway norms and accordingly, all operating rules applicable to trains also apply to tower wagons.

The federation added that tower wagon drivers were recognised as running staff by the Railways way back in 1991, however, when it comes to allowances and pay scales, they continue to be denied parity with goods drivers, on one plea or another.

At present, the cadre of tower wagon drivers does not exist formally at the Railway Board level.

“Historically, this was due to the limited electrification of Indian Railways in earlier decades, where tower wagon drivers were appointed locally, such as in the Mumbai Division, under the general manager's prerogative. This cadre, therefore, did not receive approval at the board level,” Shiv Gopal Mishra, general secretary, AIRF said in a letter addressed to the chairman and CEO of the Railway Board.

He added, “However, the present situation has completely changed. With Indian Railways now largely electrified and electrification remaining a top national priority, the role of tower wagon drivers has become crucial and indispensable. They directly contribute to the uninterrupted functioning and safety of the traction power supply system across the network.” According to Mishra, over time, a large number of tower wagon drivers approached him highlighting the discrimination and difficulties they have been facing.

Mishra demanded that the initial grade pay of Rs 4,200 (level-6) should be implemented for tower wagon drivers, at par with goods drivers, along with all admissible running allowances and benefits as they have been already recognised as running staff by the Railway Board in its official communications.

“In several cases, tower wagon drivers who have approached courts have been granted entry pay of GP- Rs 4,200 along with arrears. This clearly establishes that their entitlement to parity is justified,” Mishra wrote.

Drawing many parallels between loco pilots and tower wagon drivers, he said that the latter also undergo one month of running training, in addition to training in Safety Rules and General and Subsidiary Rules (G&SR), and route learning road learning similar to loco pilots.

“These facts establish beyond reasonable doubt that the responsibilities and training of tower wagon drivers are equivalent to those of other running staff categories,” he said.

Demanding that the cadre of tower wagon drivers should be formally created and circulated by the Railway Board to remove the present ambiguity, he added, “A well-defined promotion channel should be notified, ensuring tower wagon drivers equal opportunities for career advancement and professional growth, free from uncertainty or discrimination.” According to Mishra, these measures will not only clarify the status of tower wagon drivers but also ensure justice, equality, and motivation for this important category of staff.

He also advised the board that grant of above-mentioned benefits would eliminate the prevailing disparities and litigation on the matter.

“AIRF, therefore, requests the Railway Board to issue a clear instructions consolidating all rules, entitlements, and benefits applicable to tower wagon drivers, and to grant parity with goods drivers at the entry level.

"This will go a long way in safeguarding the welfare of tower wagon drivers, enhancing their morale, and enabling them to serve the Indian Railways with pride and dedication," Mishra said.