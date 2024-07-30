Railway infra collapsing, claims Hemant Soren after Jharkhand train accident

Ranchi, Jul 30 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday slammed the Centre over increase in the number of train accidents, and alleged that the infrastructure of the railways is on the verge of collapse.

Taking a jibe at the Railways, he said the reality of the ministry was in front of everyone to see in stark contrast against its tall projections and claims.

"The rising number of train accidents in the country is a matter of concern. Railways is considered to be the lifeline of common citizens, middle class, lower middle class, labourers and the poor. But its infrastructure seems to have broken and is on the verge of collapse, Soren told reporters here.

His accusations came hours after the derailment of 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, leaving two persons killed and 22 others injured.

The chief minister said that his government has provided Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those injured.

Soren said his heart goes out to the kin of the deceased and the Jharkhand government will cooperate with the railways for relief measures.

The accident of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail occurred at 3:45 AM in Potobeda village near the Barabamboo station.

South Eastern Railway spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said there was another derailment of a goods train nearby.