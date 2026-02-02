Railway infrastructure in TN, Kerala gets major boost in budget 2026-27

Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) Significant advances in railway infrastructure and modernisation in Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been driven by increased budgetary allocations and focused government initiatives, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

Tamil Nadu’s railway budget allocation has risen sharply from Rs 879 crore in 2014 to Rs 7,611 crore in the 2026-27 budget, enabling large-scale infrastructure projects.

Similarly, the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 marked another milestone for Kerala, with an allocation of Rs 3,795 crore.

The current budget emphasises rail connectivity, safety, modernisation and passenger comfort. Between 2009 and 2014, the average annual railway budget allocation for Kerala stood at just Rs 372 crore, which constrained the pace of expansion and modernisation, the minister said while briefing the media in New Delhi on state-wise railway allocations.

A video conference of the briefing was arranged here.

Describing it as a "transformative budget boost", the Railways said projects worth about Rs 18,000 crore were underway in Kerala, with around 35 stations being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station programme.

"The 2026-27 budget accelerates railway infrastructure expansion and modernisation in Tamil Nadu. Railways have long been a vital lifeline for the state, supporting economic activity, mobility and social development," the department said in a release.

After 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought renewed focus to infrastructure-led growth, ensuring sustained investment and long-term planning for railway development in Tamil Nadu.

The rise in budgetary support has enabled Indian Railways to undertake large-scale projects, strengthen safety systems, modernise stations and improve passenger services.

Railway safety has received special attention, with the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system sanctioned for the state. In addition, 738 rail flyovers and under-bridges have been constructed since 2014, significantly reducing level crossings and improving safety for rail and road users.

A total of 77 stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of Rs 2,948 crore. Nine redeveloped stations have already been inaugurated by the prime minister.

Major stations, including Chennai Egmore, Madurai, Rameswaram, Kanyakumari and Katpadi, are undergoing phased redevelopment to ensure uninterrupted train operations while modern infrastructure is created.

Highlighting a landmark project, the Railways said the New Pamban Rail Bridge—closely linked to the redevelopment of Rameswaram—was inaugurated by the prime minister in April 2025.

India’s "first vertical-lift railway sea bridge", it replaces the 110-year-old cantilever structure and features an elevated deck to improve navigational clearance, safety and operational reliability.

For decades, Kerala’s rail infrastructure had lagged behind rising passenger demand due to limited investment, slow project execution, and capacity constraints.

Despite the state’s economic potential and dependence on rail transport, infrastructure growth remained restricted, affecting efficiency and regional connectivity.

Over the past 11 years, the Centre has worked towards the vision of 'Viksit Kerala, Viksit Bharat', focusing on people-centric development, modern infrastructure and long-term growth, the Railways said.

Before 2014, Kerala’s average annual railway allocation stood at Rs 372 crore. Since then, the state has seen steady expansion, with 125 km of new railway tracks laid, improving intra-state connectivity and strengthening links with neighbouring regions.

Kerala has also achieved 100 per cent railway electrification. Train services have seen major upgrades, with three Vande Bharat Express services operating in the state, reducing travel time and improving passenger experience, while enhancing connectivity with Karnataka.

Of the 35 stations identified for redevelopment in Kerala, Vadakara and Chirayinkeezh have been operational as Amrit Stations since May 2025.

Additionally, 118 rail flyovers and under-bridges have been constructed since 2014 to ease congestion at level crossings and improve safety.

"The 2026-27 budget reinforces Kerala’s emergence as a key driver of rail-led growth in southern India," the Railways said, adding that visible improvements across the network reflect a decade of focused investment and execution. PTI JSP SSK