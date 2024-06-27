Railway launches Sangyaan App to provide in-depth info on three new criminal laws

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Railway Protection Force chief Manoj Yadava has launched Sangyaan App, a mobile application to provide in-depth information on the three new criminal laws which are to come into force from July 1, the Railway Board said on Thursday.

Enacted last year, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) are set to replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

"Available in both Android and iOS, the Sangyaan App aims to educate and empower RPF personnel by providing comprehensive information to understand the provisions of both new and old criminal laws while highlighting the relevance of these new acts in the context of RPF operations," the Railway Board said.

Highlighting the key features of the mobile application, the Railway Board said it provides easy access to the bare acts of BNS, BNSS and BSA. "Users can conveniently read, search and refer to these laws on the go," it said.

With the corresponding sections comparison table, users can directly compare specific sections of the new and old laws, helping in identifying and understanding the changes and continuities in the legal framework, the Railway Board added.

Besides section-wise analysis and advanced search tools, the app includes other essential legal acts and rules related to railway security, including the Railway Protection Force Act, 1957, the Railway Act, 1989, the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966, and the RPF Rules, 1987.

"This comprehensive database ensures that users have access to all critical legal information relevant to railway protection at their fingertips," the Railway Board said.

The Director General of the Railway Protection Force also released a 'Handbook on Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023' in both e-book and print formats that address the practical application of the Act in the RPF's operations, it added. PTI JP JP NSD NSD