Railway link to mark 'historical significance' for Mizoram: BJP

Aizawl, Sep 11 (PTI) The BJP's Mizoram unit president Dr K Beichhua on Thursday said that the inauguration of the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line will mark a "historical significance" for the state as it will be brought within the fold of the country's railway network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the railway line and flag off the first Rajdhani Express between Aizawl and Delhi and two other trains between Aizawl-Kolkata and Aizawl-Guwahati on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP office in Aizawl, Beichhua described the railway line as the 'symbol of inclusive development' as it will not only improve connectivity but also bring manifold development in the northeastern state.

The railway line will help both passengers and traders, he said.

Urging the people to thank Modi for the development, the state BJP president expressed hope that the development would strengthen the BJP in Mizoram, where it is an opposition party. PTI COR NN