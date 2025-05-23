Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to visit Jamalpur railway workshop Friday

Patna, May 23 (PTI) Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Jamalpur railway workshop on Friday to lay foundation stones of new facilities, an official said.

Vaishnaw, who arrived in the state capital on Thursday night, boarded a special train from Patna junction to Jamalpur on Friday morning. He was accompanied by Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', Deputy Chief Ministers - Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and other senior officials of the railways.

Talking to PTI, East Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sarswati Chandra, said, "The Railway minister will lay the foundation stones of new facilities at the Jamalpur railway workshop, one of the oldest and most prestigious railway workshops in the country." The Jamalpur railway workshop came into being on February 8, 1862, as the first full-fledged workshop facility in the country.

Officials in the ECR zone said the Railway minister is also expected to carry out an inspection of ongoing modernisation efforts and will review operational capabilities. Vaishnaw will return to Patna around 5 pm. He will then depart for New Delhi. PTI PKD RG