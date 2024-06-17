Ashwini Vaishnaw visits train accident site in Bengal's Rangapani

Kolkata: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site of the train collision at Rangapani near New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal on Monday afternoon and took stock of the situation.

Ashwini rode pillion on a motorbike for some distance to the accident site as the road was narrow for bigger vehicles to move.

According to a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) official, a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express from behind near Rangapani station on Monday morning, resulting in fatalities and injuries to several individuals.