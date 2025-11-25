Railway Minister compliments RailTel for taking initiative to set up 10 MW Data Centre in Noida

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has expressed his compliments to RailTel Corporation of India, a Navratna company under the Ministry, for taking the initiative to set up a 10 megawatt (MW) Data Centre in Noida in partnership with Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited.

"This domestic data centre will help meet Bharat's data localization requirements and strengthen National data security," Vaihnaw said, extending his best wishes on the 'bhoomi pujan' (ground breaking) ceremony on Monday for the company's upcoming data centre in Noida.

According to the corporation, spanning over 17,000 sq mtr, the upcoming RailTel's Silver Jubilee Data Center in Noida will be developed initially for 10 MW capacity, strategically located in Phase 2, Noida, a rapidly developing hub within Uttar Pradesh's digital and industrial corridor.

"The Data Centre facility will be complying with the latest industry standards. The Data Centre will offer a wide range of services like Hosting (Shared as well as dedicated), Colocation, Managed Services," a press note from RailTel said.

The event was attended by Sanjai Kumar, CMD/ RailTel, in the presence of Ankit Saraiya, Director & CEO, Techno Electric and other senior officials from RailTel and TEECL.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to the Digital India mission. Awarded through a competitive open tender under a 30-year-revenue-sharing model, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited (TEECL) is our long-term managed service data center Partner," said Sanjai Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, RailTel.

"Together, we are extending our nationwide network including tier-2 and tier-3 towns to deliver future-ready digital infrastructure that will support AI adoption, cloudfirst strategies, and secure connectivity across government, enterprises, and underserved Regions," he added. PTI JP AMJ AMJ