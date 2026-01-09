Railway Minister confers Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2025 on Jammu Sr DCM

Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) The Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM), Jammu, Uchit Singhal, has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2025 for bringing unprecedented improvements and innovations in commercial and passenger services in his division.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw conferred the award on Singhal at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in the national capital in recognition of his outstanding work and dedicated service during the year 2025, Public Relations Inspector, Jammu Division, Raghvender Singh said.

“This honour recognises the exceptional contribution of Uchit Singhal and his selfless service to Indian Railways. His selection for this prestigious award is based on his sense of duty and remarkable performance during the year 2025 in the Jammu Division,” he said.

Adding another feather to his cap, Singhal assumed charge as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, along with the additional charge of Senior Divisional Operations Manager, on March 23, 2025.

Soon after assuming charge, he achieved unprecedented success in railway operations and infrastructure development in the Jammu Division, he said.

“During this period, he introduced several improvements in passenger services, launched new initiatives and made a significant contribution towards revenue enhancement,” he added.

Under his leadership, premium trains such as the Vande Bharat Express were operated successfully.

During Operation Sindoor, in an emergency situation, Singhal ensured effective coordination with civil and military authorities and facilitated stranded passengers in reaching their destinations, he said.

“During the heavy rains and floods in 2025, special trains were operated for stranded passengers. Under his guidance, goods train operations were initiated in the Kashmir Valley, and new goods sheds such as the Anantnag Goods Terminal were also commissioned,” he added.

During the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar ceremony, more than 100 railway employees from various zones and divisions were honoured by the Union Railway Minister.

Expressing his happiness on receiving the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2025 (AVRSP), Singhal said the achievement was not his alone but the result of the honesty and hard work of all employees of the division.

“It reflects significant improvement in passenger amenities, operational efficiency and growth in revenue. In 2026, with a fresh beginning, several notable works will be undertaken in the interest of passenger convenience, safety and revenue,” he said. PTI AB AB HIG HIG