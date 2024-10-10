Railway Minister flags off Sahibganj-Howrah Intercity Express enhancing connectivity in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) To enhance connectivity in Jharkhand, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the daily Sahibganj-Howrah Intercity Express through video conferencing on Thursday, a press statement from the Railway Ministry said.

According to the ministry, this new train service will connect Sahibganj to Howrah, covering a distance of 350 km in just seven hours at an affordable fare of Rs 125, providing considerable relief to the residents of Jharkhand.

"Currently, travellers spend Rs 700 to Rs 800 to journey from Sahibganj to Howrah by road. The introduction of this train service will not only simplify travel but also enhance business opportunities and employment in the region," the ministry said.

In another gift the railway minister, according to the statement, approved the stoppage of the weekly Anand Vihar - Agartala Tejas Rajdhani Express (20501), which travels from Anand Vihar in the national capital region to Agartala, at Sahibganj station in Jharkhand from Thursday.

"Sahibganj will be the first stop of this train in the state, making it the only station in Jharkhand between Bihar and West Bengal where this train will stop. This was the long-standing demand of the people of Jharkhand," the ministry said.

Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw said the Santhal Pargana region has a long history and has made significant contributions to our struggle for independence.

"Jharkhand is a large state with a historical culture, and many industries across the country depend on Jharkhand for power supply. If we look at Jharkhand's role in the history of independence, we should remember the contributions made over the last ten years under Modi's leadership," Vaishnaw said.

He added, "Ten years ago, the railway budget allocation for Jharkhand was merely Rs 450 crores, but today it has increased to Rs 7,300 crores. This is a 16-fold increase in investment for the development of Jharkhand." PTI JP AS AS