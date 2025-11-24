Railway minister flags off two MEMU trains between Delhi, Shamli from Baraut in UP

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off two new MEMU train services between Delhi and Shamli from Baraut railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Vaishnaw, while addressing the gathering, said that the launch of two new MEMU services between Delhi and Shamli will benefit daily commuters, students, farmers and professionals in the region through improved mobility.

He added that Shamli station is being upgraded to a modern and world-class level at a cost of Rs 25 crore under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Yojana'.

"A long-pending demand of the Shamli-Baghpat region is being fulfilled today with the inauguration of two new MEMU trains. These trains will make travel easier for the people of this region," the minister said.

A press note from the Northern Railway said that Vaishnaw also announced the doubling of the Delhi-Shamli section.

"Mr. Vaishnaw said that 5,272 kilometres of new tracks have been built in Uttar Pradesh since 2014, which is equivalent to the total rail network of Switzerland. 100% electrification of railway lines has been achieved in Uttar Pradesh," the press note added.

Talking about the development work, Vaishnaw emphasised that 1,460 flyovers and road under-bridges have been constructed in Uttar Pradesh since 2014 and for the convenience of passengers, 154 elevators and 156 escalators have been installed at various stations with WiFi facility at 771 stations.

"Currently, 34 Vande Bharat Express and 26 Amrit Bharat Express trains are operating in Uttar Pradesh," Vaishnaw added. PTI JP JP KSS KSS