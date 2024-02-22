Railway minister launches capacity building plan for officials

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday launched an annual capacity building plan to provide citizen-centric behavioural training to officials and frontline workers of the ministries under him, according to an official statement.

The minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology said huge investments are being made in all four departments under him and that the Narendra Modi government has long-term investment plans as they will lay the foundations for a "Viksit Bharat" or developed nation.

The annual plan has been crafted for ensuring capacity building and holistic development of manpower keeping in mind national priorities, emerging technologies, citizen centricity along with development of organisations, it said.

Before the launch of the plan, several frontline workers from post offices, railways, BSNL and common service centres (CSC), who already underwent training last year, shared their experiences about how the training helped them develop their capabilities, improve their overall mindset towards their job and enhance their performance and ability to deliver the government's services to the masses in a better manner.

"Addressing the august gathering of over 1,000 employees....Vaishnaw congratulated all the employees for their good performance in Mission Karmayogi," the release stated.

The Railway Board chairperson and other senior officials also attended the programme.

"Be it railways, post, CSC or BSNL, all are service related departments and service industries require a different mindset as the interaction with customers and stakeholders is continuous and it has a deep impact on the customers and the entire network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says 'mind is never a problem, mindset is' and therefore, we need to make our mindset solution oriented," Vaishnaw said.

He added, "Problems are faced by all but how we find solutions for these problems is important and this makes the difference between success and failure. Our thoughts dominate our actions and these actions create our destiny." According to the release, the minister said, "We should keep up the spirit and never be satisfied with our performance and always work towards a higher objective. By 2047 we need to make a 'Viksit Bharat' and we all have to work towards achieving this goal together." PTI JP SMN