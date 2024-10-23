Railway minister reviews preparations to minimise cyclone impact on services

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a high-level meeting on Wednesday with senior officials of the Railway Board and the East Coast and South Eastern zones to review their preparedness to minimise the impact of cyclone 'Dana' on services.

The cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall between the Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port, located around 70 km away from each other, in Odisha early on Friday. It has already led to the cancellation and route diversion of over 150 trains.

"The minister for railways instructed to ensure maximum preparedness with minimal disruption. He also advised that care must be taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to passengers," the railway ministry said in a statement.

"In the meeting, the general managers of East Coast Railway and South Eastern Railway provided the details regarding preparedness," it said.

According to the statement, nine round-the-clock dedicated war rooms shall be established in West Bengal and Odisha with officers of engineering, signal and telecommunication, operating, commercial and the Railway Protection Force so as to take prompt decisions on account of the cyclone and ensure early restoration of services and infrastructure.

The ministry said that it is also maintaining constant communication with the India Meteorological Department to receive real-time updates and mobilise resources as necessary.

It added that specialised teams are positioned for the swift restoration of tracks, signalling systems and electrification at various locations.

The two railway zones informed the ministry that diesel locomotives were on standby to ensure train operations if power outages occur.

The ministry stated that more than 600 staff were deployed at strategic locations with adequate stock of restoration materials, and relief vans, 49 heavy machinery, seven trolleys and other equipment were also on standby to respond to any emergency.

According to the ministry, a 'scratch rake' is also planned and assembled for carrying relief material or any other requirement with six to seven coaches and placed at Kharagpur.

Stations along the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam corridor are being closely monitored due to the 'red' alert issued for coastal areas, it said.

According to the statement, adjoining divisions such as Chakradharpur and Adra are also on high alert, along with the Kharagpur division.

"A close watch is being maintained over railway bridges, tracks, yards and signalling systems to prevent damage from heavy rain and flooding," the ministry said.

"Standby vehicles with drivers are planned at Soro, Balasore, Jaleswar, Kharagpur and Digha in order to tackle passenger evacuations and other contingencies," it added.

The ministry also informed that alternative modes of power have been planned in various sections, and big hoardings and billboards are planned to be removed from the circulating area of the major stations as a safety measure.

The statement said that continuous track-patrolling has started from 6 pm on October 22 and will go on up to 6 pm on October 25, with provisions to extend it if required.

It added that trains are to be controlled or stopped at stations depending upon the wind force and are planned to be regulated with all safety measures.

"Help desk will be set up at all important stations viz. Puri - 8926100356, Khurda road - 8926100215, Bhubaneswar - 8114382371, Cuttack - 8114382359, Paradip - 8114388302, Jajpur Keonjhar Road - 8114382342, Bhadrak - 8114382301, Palasa - 8114382319, Brahamapur - 8114382340 and frequent announcements will be made," the ministry said.

Among other arrangements are medical teams to tackle any emergency and adequate food arrangements, including baby food, to cater to the trains which might be controlled due to the cyclone. PTI JP IJT