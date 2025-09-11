Railway minister suggests renaming Gandhi Nagar railway station in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday reviewed the progress of development works at the Jaipur Junction, Gandhi Nagar, and Khatipura railway stations, officials said.

During the visit, he suggested renaming a few railway stations for better clarity regarding their locations.

Vaishnaw arrived at the Khatipura railway station from Delhi, where he inspected a model of a coach maintenance facility being developed on-site. Afterwards, he left for a local event in Jagatpura.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the programme, Vaishnaw shared that he discussed development projects with senior railway officials. He proposed renaming the Gandhi Nagar and Khatipura railway stations in Jaipur to avoid any confusion about their locations.

Specifically, he suggested that Gandhi Nagar station be renamed as Jaipur Gandhi Nagar station to make it clear that it refers to the Gandhi Nagar station in Rajasthan, not in Gujarat. He encouraged officials to gather name suggestions from public representatives and citizens.

Additionally, the minister announced that major cities in Rajasthan would make level crossing-free for public convenience and stated that discussions on this matter had been held with the officials.

After the event, the minister visited the Gandhi Nagar railway station, accompanied by senior railway officials.