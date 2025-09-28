Railway minister to flag off 7 trains from Patna on Monday

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off seven trains, including three Amrit Bharat Express, from Patna via video conferencing on Monday, an official statement said.

The Amrit Bharat Express, which has gained a distinct identity as a popular train among the middle class and common people, currently operates 12 services across the country, of which 10 run from Bihar, it said.

"With the launch of three more Amrit Bharat Express trains, the total number will rise to 15, out of which 13 will operate from Bihar. This is a major gift from the Centre to the people of Bihar," the statement said.

The three Amrit Bharat Express trains from Muzaffarpur to Charlapalli (near Hyderabad), Darbhanga to Madar Junction (near Ajmer), and Chhapra to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi) will enhance connectivity and convenience for the people of Bihar.

"The Muzaffarpur-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express will be the first Amrit Bharat train from Muzaffarpur to South India, while the Chhapra-Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express will become the sixth Amrit Bharat train from Bihar to Delhi," the statement said.

It added, "This state-of-the-art indigenous train will provide passengers with a fast, safe, and comfortable travel experience. These trains will strengthen Bihar's connectivity with different parts of the country, particularly North and South India." According to officials, their operations will boost economic activities in the state and create new opportunities in tourism, trade, and employment.

"Developed by Indian Railways, the Amrit Bharat Express has become a symbol of modernisation in the country's railway system. The train is not just a fast and affordable travel option, but it also comes equipped with advanced features such as semi-automatic couplers, fire detection systems, sealed gangways, and talk-back units," the ministry said.

"Keeping in mind the needs of the common public in rail services, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary will also flag off four passenger trains. The trains will run on the following routes: Patna-Buxar, Jhajha-Danapur, Patna-Islampur, and Nawada-Patna via Sheikhpura-Barbigha," it said. PTI JP RHL