Railway Minister Vaishnaw calls on President Murmu

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu and apprised her of the decision to build six new railway lines in Odisha.

The six new railway lines will help in economic development as well as providing services to the districts where Odisha has a large number of scheduled tribes, the minister said.

"Today I met Her Excellency President Mrs. Droupadi Murmu and apprised her about the approval of six new railway lines in Odisha," Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

Approved by the Cabinet on August 9, these six projects are: Gunupur-Therubali new line (73.6km), Junagarh- Nabarangpur new line (116.2km), Badampahar-Kendujhargarh new line (82km), Bangriposi-Gorumahisani new line (85.6km), Malkangiri-Pandurangapuram via Bhadrachalam newline (173.6km) and Buramara-Chakulia rail line (60km). PTI SKU TIR TIR