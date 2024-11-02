Railway Minister visits New Delhi station to review passengers amenities

New Delhi, Nov 1 ( PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday evening visited the New Delhi Railway Station to review passenger amenities and travel arrangements during the ongoing festive rush.

After speaking to some of the passengers waiting on the platforms for their trains, Vaishnaw expressed satisfaction over the crowd management by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and rail officials.

Some of the passengers also said that they didn't face any difficulty in reaching the platforms due to proper crowd management.

Speaking to mediapersons, Viashnaw praised the initiatives taken by the railway officials for a smooth travel experience.

He also praised the passengers for their cooperation in maintaining order at the station.

According to Vaishnaw, last year the Indian Railways operated 4,500 special trains during Diwali and Chhath festivals which have been increased to 7,435 special trains this year.

"Till October 31, 51 lakh people travelled in these special trains to reach their respective destinations," the minister said. JP PTI ARI