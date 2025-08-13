Railway Ministry allows opening of single brand premium stores at stations

New Delhi, August 13 (PTI) Zonal Railways can allot single-brand, company-owned premium outlets at stations through e-auctions if there is a demand and justification for the same, the Railway Ministry has said.

In an official communication dated August 11, 2025, the Ministry responded to a proposal of the South Central Railway for guidelines regarding the opening of premium single-brand outlets on a par with airports and said that after examining the matter, it has been decided that the stalls can be allotted within the existing policy and not on a nomination basis.

“The Divisions/Zonal Railways concerned shall identify premium locations and suitable product/service categories based on footfall, space availability, passenger demographics and other relevant station-specific characteristics,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry has clarified that the allotments of the stalls would be as per the governing e-auction policy.

“For awarding such contracts, a dedicated “Premium Stores” segment may be created within the e-auction module. The successful bidder can decide the brand/s for the outlet,” the Ministry said.

It asked the zones to ensure that such stalls should enhance the ambience of the stations and the image of Indian Railways.

“The Divisions concerned may formulate the Special Conditions of the contract as per the requirements,” the Ministry said.

Earlier, the South Central Railway (SCR) wrote to the Ministry and said that Station Redevelopment Works, both Major Upgradation and ABSS (The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme), at many of its stations are targeted for completion during the current financial year of 2025-26.

“In tune with the world class facilities being provided to the passengers, there is need to permit Premium Single Brand Outlets of various non-catering categories like travel accessories (Samsonite/American Tourister/VIP etc), Apparels (Arrow/Van Heusen/Peter England/Biba etc), Footwear and Sportsgear (Nike/Adidas/Reebok etc) and other items at stations on par with similar facilities available to passengers at airports,” the SCR said.

It added, "It is therefore requested to issue guidelines for provision of Premium Single Brand Outlets at stations under NFR (Non-Fare Revenue) at the earliest so that commercial spaces developed at the stations under Major Upgradation and ABSS are put to effective use not only for providing enhanced passenger experience but also for improving revenue to Railways.