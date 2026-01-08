Railway Ministry approves more train stoppages in Kerala: BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8 (PTI) The Railway Ministry has approved additional stoppages in Kerala for over 15 trains as requested by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the party said on Thursday.

The additional stoppages have been allocated from Dhanuvachapuram and Balaramapuram villages in southern Kerala to Vadakara and Kannur in the northern part of the state, the BJP said in a statement.

The party also shared a letter sent by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to Chandrasekhar, saying as requested by the BJP state president in December last year for more train stoppages in Kerala for public convenience, the same "have been approved".

"Kindly refer to your letter dated December 15, 2025 regarding train stoppages at various stages in Kerala for public convenience.

"You would be pleased to know that various train stoppages have been approved in the state of Kerala, which is enclosed herewith as annexure," the minister has said in his letter to Chandrasekhar. PTI HMP ROH