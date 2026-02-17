Railway Ministry directs zones to replace chained mugs with jet sprays in train lavatories

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Railway Ministry has directed all zonal railways to replace low-level water taps and chained stainless steel mugs with jet sprays in train lavatories.

This comes after a successful trial by the Northern Railway aimed at preventing water stagnation and improving hygiene standards for passengers.

In a circular issued on February 17, 2026, the ministry noted that water accumulation on coach lavatory floors results in unhygienic conditions and adverse passenger feedback.

Over time, undulations develop on the toilet floor, and continued use leads to puddle formation and water accumulation, it stated.

The circular referred to initiatives taken by the Northern Railway's Delhi and Ambala divisions in Shatabdi Express coaches.

"Northern Railway has taken the following initiatives: (a) disconnection/isolation of the low-level water taps (installed near floor level) through dummy plugs inside the lavatories; and (b) removal of stainless steel mugs along with chains, after duly ensuring the proper fitment and functioning of health faucets in the lavatories of the coaches," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, these initiatives have resulted in noticeable improvement in maintaining dry and hygienic lavatory floors. Complaints regarding water stagnation on lavatory floors have reduced significantly, thereby improving hygiene standards.

"In view of the above, it is advised to implement these initiatives on a pilot basis in AC coaches of ten identified trains of your Railway," it urged.

The ministry has requested a compliance report and performance feedback after a three-month trial period.

Before this order, the Northern Railway had informed the Ministry that 182 Shatabdi coaches had already been equipped with health faucets after replacing water taps installed near floor level and stainless steel mugs chained to the walls.

Housekeeping staff engaged in cleaning and maintenance of the lavatories pointed out that while installing jet sprays is a positive step, the railway administration should also ensure timely repairs and replacement of faulty equipment to maintain these standards.