Railway ministry earns over Rs 66 lakh through scrap disposal under Special Cleanliness Campaign 3.0

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Ministry of Railways generated a revenue of more than Rs 66 lakh through disposal of office scrap during the first 13 days of its Special Cleanliness Campaign 3.0, an official statement said on Sunday.

As a result of scrap disposal, the ministry also managed to free 3,97,619 sqft of space that can be utilised for other purposes, it said.

The Special Cleanliness Campaign 3.0 started on October 1 and will go on till October 31.

The Railways' zonal headquarters, divisional offices, production units, Research Design and Standards Organisation, training institutes and more than 7,000 stations are being covered under the campaign, according to the statement.

The Railways has set a target of conducting 10,722 cleanliness drives till October 31. As part of this campaign, special focus is on scrap disposal in offices and workplace, and a target of freeing 3,18,504 sq. feet of space has been set, the statement said.

"To achieve these targets, more than 5,297 cleanliness campaigns have been conducted during the campaign till 13th October, 2023. More than 1.02 lakh public grievances were resolved during the campaign," it said.

"During this campaign, special focus was given to scrap disposal in offices and workplace which resulted in freeing up of 3,97,619 sq. feet of space and also approximately Rs 66.83 lakh (approx.) revenue has been generated through disposal of office scrap," it said.

"More than 51,954 files have been reviewed for the purpose of recording and weeding," the ministry said. PTI JP DIV DIV