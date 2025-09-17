Railway Ministry joins 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' to strengthen women's healthcare

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launch of the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' on Wednesday to strengthen healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls and children across India, Northern Railway Central Hospital announced its participation in this campaign.

"As part of the initiative, Northern Railway Central Hospital today announced its participation in the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign. The launch event at Northern Railway Central Hospital was attended by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology; Shri Satish Kumar, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board; and Shri Ashok Kumar Verma, General Manager of Northern Railway.

"Their presence underscored the commitment of Indian Railways to the national health movement," a press note from the Railway Ministry said.

It added, "The Ministry of Railways, as a partner ministry, is contributing to the initiative jointly led by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the Ministry of Women & Child Development." According to the Ministry, the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan' aims to provide widespread health services at the community level and it is designed to conduct screenings for various health issues, including anaemia, hypertension and diabetes to ensure early detection and treatment.

"The health of our women is the foundation of a strong family and a strong nation," Rushma Tandon, CMD, Northern Railway Central Hospital, said.

"By participating in this vital campaign, we are committed to providing accessible and high-quality healthcare services to railway employees, their families and the wider community. This initiative aligns with our mission to contribute to a healthier and more productive society," she added.

"Earlier in the day, Ashwini Vaishnaw donated blood during a mega blood donation drive organised as part of the Seva Parv," the press note said. PTI JP KSS KSS