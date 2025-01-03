Railway Ministry reorganises Firozpur division to carve out new Jammu division

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Railway Ministry will set up a new division with headquarters at Jammu under the Northern Railway Zone by reorganising the Firozpur division.

Advertisment

An official communication of the ministry to the Northern Railway dated Jan 1, 2025, said the Jammu division is proposed to have five sections -- Pathankot-Jammu-Udhampur (now martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan), Srinagar-Baramula, Bhogpur Sirwal-Pathankot, Batala (excluding)-Pathankot, and Pathankot-Joginder Nagar.

The combined length of the section will be 742.1 km.

"Final jurisdiction will be determined based on Detailed Project Report (DPR)," the ministry said.

Advertisment

"The Divisional headquarter office at Jammu should be set up as a modern office utilizing the full potential of information technology," it added.

The ministry said it wants the Jammu Division to have a lean organisation set up.

"All the posts required for working of new Division will be provided from the existing post of Northern Railway," the circular said.

Advertisment

The ministry has asked for a Detailed Project Report for an early to assess the infrastructure requirements and organisational structure needed for setting up the division, modalities of transfer of staff to the new division, etc.

According to railway officials, there are currently 68 rail divisions under 17 railway zones and Jammu will become the 69th division. PTI JP VN VN