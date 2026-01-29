Railway Ministry sanctions fourth line between Baikunth, Urkura to ease congestion

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Railway Ministry has sanctioned the construction of a fourth railway line between Baikunth and Urkura, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The new construction will cover a length of 26.40 kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs 426.01 crore under the South East Central Railway Zone.

"The Baikunth-Urkura section is a vital part of the Bilaspur-Raipur-Nagpur main line, which also falls on the Mumbai-Howrah high-density railway network, one of the busiest rail corridors in the country," the statement read.

It added, "At present, this section is operating with saturated capacity, underscoring the urgent need for capacity expansion." Officials said that the sanctioned fourth line will significantly ease congestion and enhance the smooth movement of trains.

They added that the project will create capacity for additional passenger and coaching services, reduce delays, and improve punctuality on this heavily utilised section.

In addition to passenger benefits, the project is expected to facilitate additional freight traffic of approximately 14.25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), the Ministry stated.

"This increase in freight handling capacity is projected to generate additional annual earnings of about Rs 61.70 crore for Indian Railways, starting from the first year of commissioning," it added.

Outlining its regional advantages, it said that since it has witnessed the rapid expansion of power plants, coal mines, steel and cement units, along with the development of new and allied industries, the new line will ensure faster and more reliable transportation of bulk commodities, supporting industrial growth and strengthening supply chains.

"The work has been identified under the Energy, Cement and Mineral Corridor, reflecting Indian Railways' continued focus on strengthening infrastructure in high-traffic and economically critical regions," the statement read.

Once completed, the fourth line between Baikunth and Urkura will not only transform travel for passengers by making journeys faster, smoother, and more reliable, but also bolster freight operations, supporting the region's industries and economic growth, officials added. PTI JP HIG HIG