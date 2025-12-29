Railway Ministry steps up efforts to ensure train punctuality during fog

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) In an effort to ensure the punctuality of trains during foggy weather conditions, the Railway Ministry on Monday advised various zones and divisions to monitor train movements on a real-time basis along with passenger amenities.

Officials said that necessary instructions in this regard have been issued to general managers of Northern Railway, North Eastern Railway and North Central Railway as well as the concerned divisional railway managers of these zones.

"Besides, spare trains for the Vande Bharat Express and Shatabdi services have been arranged to start on time from their originating stations in case of delays to these trains at their destination stations," a senior railway official said.

For instance, an additional 20-car Vande Bharat train is ready to be utilized for right-time start of New Delhi-Varanasi services, the ministry said.

Similarly, it added, another 20-car train has been made available with Northern Railway for right-time services between Varanasi and New Delhi.

"A 20-car Vande Bharat train nominated to replace a 16-car Vande Bharat service is being moved from West Central Railway to Northern Railway for right-time start of Vande Bharat services," the official said.

He added, "In East Central Railway and Southern Railway, 2 AC trains are being formed with available coaches for use to make right time start of late running trains." According to the ministry, along with arranging additional train services, IRCTC has been asked to make adequate arrangements for catering and housekeeping services for passengers' conveniences.

"Senior officials of the Railway Board have been deputed to monitor trains and take real-time action," another official said, adding that a war room at IRCTC has been made operational for real-time monitoring of trains and to address catering-related issues. PTI JP KVK KVK