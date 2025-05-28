Railway ministry to hire signalling staff on contractual basis to meet growing needs

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The railway ministry has decided to hire signalling and telecom staff on contractual basis for deployment at 10 to 15 major stations in four railway zones as a pilot project to meet the increasing demand of such personnel.

In a letter to the general managers of four railway zones -- Northeast Frontier, East Coast, South Western and Western, the ministry said that in recent years there has been a massive expansion of the railway network.

The requirement for S&T (signalling and telecom) staff has increased after the implementation of modern signalling systems like Kavach, Automatic Block Signalling (ABS), Intermediate Block Signalling (IBS) and Interlocking of Level Crossing Gates, among others, the ministry said.

“Moreover, track maintenance has also shifted from manual to mechanised for which requirement of S&T staff for disconnecting and reconnecting of signalling equipment has also gone up drastically,” it said in the letter issued recently.

“For smooth execution of above-mentioned infrastructure, safety and modernization works, avoiding idling of engineering machines and for optimization of traffic blocks, it is essential that S&T gears maintenance system also gets strengthened,” it added.

To address these developments, the ministry asked the four zones to choose respective divisions in which as a pilot project, they can hire technical teams on contractual basis for deployment at stations to assist the signalling and telecom staff.

It added that each technical team will comprise one or two supervisors or field engineers and four to five technicians at identified stations.

“These teams are to be deployed for activities required in signalling & telecom including breakdowns, night gangs and heavy repair gangs along with track machines, day-to-day maintenance, etc, utilizing them to the full under supervision/along with railway staff,” the letter said.

It added, “Initially, this may be tried for a period of two years with provision of extension for a further period of one to two years.” The ministry also suggested that in these four divisions, the hiring work of contractual staff may be executed through PSUs of Indian Railways having experience in S&T fields such as IRCON, RVNL, RailTel and KRCL by limited tender process.

"These zonal railways may properly assess their requirements and while finalizing the tender schedule may coordinate amongst each other so as to have uniformity and ensure the rate reasonableness based on their local conditions," the ministry said.