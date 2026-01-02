Railway ministry transfers two divisional heads after derailment, near-collision incidents

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Days after a freight train derailment under the Asansol division of Eastern Railway and an averted collision between passenger and freight trains under the Moradabad division of Northern Railway, the Railway Ministry on Friday transferred their respective divisional heads.

Eight wagons of a goods train derailed on December 27, 2025, in Bihar's Jamui district, causing disruption to railway services on the Howrah–Patna–Delhi route. Though no casualties were reported, the derailment led to significant financial loss and disruption of train services. The Jamui district comes under the Asansol division.

"Ms Vinita Srivastava. NFHAG(Non-Functional Higher Administrative Grade)/IRSME(Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers), DRM/Asansol/Eastern Railway, should be transferred to WCR and posted in the cadre,” the Board's order, dated January 2, 2026 said.

It added, "Shri Sudhir Kumar Sharma, NFHAG/IRSS(Indian Railway Stores Service)/Eastern Railway should be detailed to look after the duties of DRM/Asansol/Eastern Railway till posting of a regular incumbent." In the second incident, which took place on December 29, a freight train and a Meerut City-Khurja passenger train came onto the same track in Uttar Pradesh's Khurja due to the alleged laxity of the station master and a signal maintainer. Khurja in Bulandshahr district falls under Moradabad division.

The incident occurred after a green signal was given to the passenger train on a track already occupied by a freight train.

In a separate order, the Railway Board transferred DRM Sangrah Maurya from the Moradabad division of the Northern Railway zone to the East Coast Railway zone.

Sources said that both the station master and the signal maintainer were at fault. However, the rail administration suspended only the signal maintainer, while the station master's service was restored after a day-long suspension. PTI JP AMJ AMJ