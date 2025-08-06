Railway passengers with e-ticket can avail travel insurance at 45 paisa only, says Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Passengers can avail Optional Travel Insurance Scheme while purchasing e-tickets by paying a premium of 45 paisa, inclusive of all taxes, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to questions related to rail travel insurance, Vaishnaw said that all passengers can book tickets through online mode or at reservation counters; however, the Optional Travel Insurance Scheme (OTIS) is available only to those Confirmed/RAC passengers who have booked their tickets online.

“Any passenger who wishes to avail insurance benefit can opt for this scheme at the time of booking the ticket at his/her own discretion. The scheme is available to the passengers who book e-tickets and it provides additional insurance cover to those who have opted for it and paid the premium,” Vaishnaw said.

He added, “Currently, the premium is Rs. 0.45/- (Forty Five Paisa) per passenger per trip inclusive of all taxes to avail insurance through Optional Travel Insurance Scheme. The passenger opts for the insurance scheme at the time of booking ticket and pays the premium along with fare.” According to the Railway Minister, the passenger receives the policy information through SMS on their registered mobile and email IDs directly from the insurance company, along with the link for filing nomination details. Further, the insurance company is directly responsible for policy issuance and claims settlement, as the claim liability is between the insured and the insurance company.

He also stated that passengers file the claim directly with the insurance company as per the documents received through email from the insurance company, and filing of claim is a continuous process between the passenger and insurance company.

Giving the details of the total amount distributed by the insurance companies to the affected passengers/their relatives under these claims, Vaishnaw said, “During the last 05 years 333 claims were settled by insurance companies after filing of claims by passengers and an amount of Rs. 27.22 Crores has been paid by the insurance companies to the passengers.

“The Optional Travel Insurance Scheme is an effective and passenger-friendly scheme. It offers insurance coverage at a low premium of ₹0.45/-, making it affordable and accessible for all passengers who book e-ticket,” he added.

The Railway Minister informed the House that passengers can seamlessly opt-in/opt-out easily by simply checking the Tick Box while booking tickets on the IRCTC website or app.

"The process is simple and integrated, requiring no separate application or documentation at the time of booking," he said.