Railway personnel dies by suicide in Rajathan

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) An assistant office superintendent posted at the North-Western Railway headquarters here allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a fire hose, with a suicide note claiming harassment and denial of leave for his daughter's wedding, police said.

Narsi Meena (59), who was about to retire in a year, took the extreme step on Monday evening.

He reached his office as usual and then left his mobile and tiffin on his table and went somewhere, Jawahar Circle Station House Officer Vinod Sankhla said.

When he was not seen by colleagues during lunch time, a search was launched for him. He was found hanging from a fire hose in the record room of his office following which police was informed.

A suicide note recovered from the spot claimed that he was harassed by his seniors and denied leave for his daughter's wedding.

The father-in-law of the deceased and his colleagues alleged that Meena was constantly requesting his seniors for leave but was denied the same. PTI AG DV DV