Railway police arrest man for thefts in suburban trains, recover laptops, mobile phones

Thane, Apr 17 (PTI) The Railway police have arrested a 48-year-old man suspected to be involved in multiple thefts in suburban trains in Mumbai and recovered stolen laptops and mobile phones from his possession, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Manish Naresh Shende alias Pintya, a resident of Sanpada in Navi Mumbai and the value of the stolen items recovered from him was around Rs 1,18,000, he said.

The arrest was made by crime branch officials of the Government Railway Police (Bandra unit), said the official.

The action came in the wake of a surge in thefts, particularly of laptops and mobile phones, from commuters' bags and racks on trains on the suburban network, he said. PTI COR MVG RSY