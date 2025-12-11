Railway police expose mobile theft, digital fraud racket; four nabbed from Nashik

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) have busted a gang involved in stealing mobile phones and siphoning money through illegal online transfers after arresting four persons from Nashik, an official said here on Thursday.

He said the gang’s method of operation involved borrowing mobile phones under the pretext of making a call and fleeing with them.

The GRP had received a complaint from a 24-year-old Kolkata resident in August about theft of his mobile phone at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and subsequent transfer of Rs 40,700 from his bank account, the official said.

After working on several inputs, the railway police arrested four persons, identified as Shubham Tatya Modhale, Khudbuddin Bashir Shaikh, Nurmohammad Babu Madari and Altaf Nurmohammad Madari, from Nashik, and recovered three stolen mobile phones from them.

Police suspect the fraudsters, known as the ‘Madari’ gang, have targeted many persons, the official added. PTI ZA NR