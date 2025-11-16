Railway police recreate train attack incident in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 (PTI) Railway Police probing the case of a drunk man who allegedly kicked a woman out of a running train near Varkala recreated the incident on a parked Kerala Express train here, officials said.

As part of the investigation, the team recreated the scene by bringing Santhosh Kumar (50) of Panachamoodu, who is currently in police custody to the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station, where a Kerala Express train was stationed on the platform.

Kumar acted by sitting near the doorstep of the unreserved compartment at the tail end of the train.

He then moved to the opposite door side, where the 20-year-old victim, Sreekutty, and her friend Archana were standing.

Two policemen, acting as Sreekutty and Archana, were kicked by Kumar from behind during the recreation.

The attack took place on November 2 at around 8.30 pm, shortly after the Kerala Express on its way to Thiruvananthapuram left Varkala railway station.

Sreekutty and Archana were allegedly attacked by Kumar after they refused to move away from the door.

Passengers pulled the emergency chain and alerted the police and Railway Protection Force.

A search was launched, and Sreekutty was found lying on the tracks about two kilometres from Varkala station.

She was first taken back to Varkala railway station on a MEMU train and then shifted to a nearby private hospital.

Sreekutty is currently undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the investigation team has identified a key witness in the case — a migrant worker from Bihar who rescued Archana and overpowered Kumar.

Police officials said the man, who works at a factory in the Kochuveli area, got off the train to search for Sreekutty when the train stopped.

Realising that she had already been taken away on a MEMU train, he reached the nearby road and boarded a bus to Thiruvananthapuram.

By examining multiple CCTV camera visuals, the police traced the witness, and his statement is now being recorded, officials said. PTI TBA TBA KH