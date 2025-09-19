Railway Police rescues 4-yr-old abducted from Grurugram within 50 hours from Pilibhit

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) A four-year-old girl who was abducted from the Gurugram railway station on September 16 has been safely rescued from the Pilibhit railway station in Uttar Pradesh within 50 hours of her disappearance, officials said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Railway Police, an unknown person abducted the child after drugging her father on September 16. The girl belongs to a village in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

As soon as the information was received, SP Nitika Gehlot formed 18 raiding parties under the supervision of Faridabad DSP Rajesh Kumar, each comprising three police personnel, cyber experts, and officers trained in CCTV analysis.

CCTV camera footage from Gurugram to the Anand Vihar railway station was thoroughly examined, and the suspect's image was widely circulated by the Railway Protection Force (PPF) and police, the statement said.

Some teams were also dispatched to Rajasthan’s Kotputli and Alwar and Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and Pilibhit, considering some possible escape routes.

The accused abandoned the girl at the Pilibhit railway station upon sensing police activity in the area, the statement said.

The child was taken into custody, and handed over to her family after a medical examination, police said.

The girl's family has expressed gratitude to the police personnel, the statement said.

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur lauded the Railway Police for their promptness, and said their functioning goes beyond duty and represents a living example of humanity and public service.

According to the statement, in the past month, 24 children transported through trains were rescued and reunited with their families, while 23 children separated on platforms and trains were traced and handed back to their guardians.

Also, two men and nine women who reached the railway tracks with the intention of committing suicide were saved and safely sent to their homes, it said. PTI SUN SMV ARI