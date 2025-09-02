Railway police return bag with jewellery worth Rs 2.6 lakh left behind by woman on local train

Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) have returned a bag containing gold jewellery worth Rs 2.6 lakh left behind by a woman on a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The GRP, in a release, stated that Devyani Kulkarni, a resident of Vikhroli, boarded a Badlapur-bound train on the morning of August 31, and on alighting at Kalyan, she realised she had left behind a bag containing 80 gm of gold on the train.

Kulkarni approached the Kalyan railway police station, where a case was registered, it stated.

As per the statement, a man later found an abandoned bag at Badlapur station and handed it over to the railway police.

The owner was subsequently traced in a prompt action by the railway police, and the bag was returned with the jewellery intact, the release stated. PTI COR ARU