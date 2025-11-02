Railway porter held for molesting actress in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (PTI) A porter at Kochuveli railway station here was held for allegedly molesting an actress, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Arun, a resident of Kochuveli.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the actress arrived at the station to board a train.

Police officials said that as she was trying to reach another platform, the accused approached her, offering help.

Police said Arun suggested that she cross to the next platform through a stationary train.

While the victim was climbing onto the platform after moving through the parked train, the accused allegedly held her inappropriately, police said.

The actress resisted and immediately sought assistance from the railway authorities.

She later approached the Pettah police station and lodged a formal complaint.

Based on her statement, the police registered a case on Friday and subsequently arrested Arun.

Railway authorities have suspended the porter and initiated a departmental inquiry into the incident, officials added. PTI TBA TBA ADB