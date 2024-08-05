Railway porters meet Rahul, Priyanka; share grievances

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A group of railway porters on Monday met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and handed over a memorandum detailing their grievances.

The interaction comes almost a year after Rahul Gandhi interacted with porters at Anand Vihar railway station here last September and sought to know their problems. In that interaction, he was seen wearing the porters' trademark red shirt and lifting luggage over his head.

On Monday, the group of railway porters met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi outside Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence here and handed over a memorandum detailing their grievances.

They explained to the Congress leaders the issues they were facing and urged them to raise their matter in relevant forums. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK