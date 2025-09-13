Railway projects worth Rs 77,000 cr being implemented in Northeast: Vaishnaw

Aizawl, Sep 13 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said railway projects worth Rs 77,000 crore are being implemented in the Northeast region.

Vaishnaw made the statement on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl with Delhi.

He said railway connectivity to Mizoram will boost tourism, generate employment, and help the region's products find new markets.

"Development of the Northeast is a result of the PM's Act East Policy...Before 2014, the budget for railways for the Northeast used to be Rs 2,000 crore, and Modi Ji increased it five times to Rs 10,000 crore. Development of the Northeast started when our Prime Minister Modi Ji started the Act East Policy, before that it was only Look East," Vaishnaw, the railway minister, said.

Mizoram's capital gets railway connectivity, and it is a historic day, he said, after the PM inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang railway line.

“It was a very challenging railway project. It includes 45 tunnels and 55 major bridges. It is practically a series of bridges and tunnels because of the Himalayan mountains and deep valleys," Vaishnaw said.

In fact, one bridge in Mizoram is taller than the Qutub Minar in Delhi, he said, adding that three new railways will connect Mizoram with Guwahati, Kolkata, Delhi, and many other destinations.

"The railway connectivity will help the entire country experience the natural beauty of Mizoram. Tourist arrivals will increase. Home stays will become very popular. New jobs will be created. We are also starting cargo operations within the week.

"The cost of cement and steel will be reduced. The time taken to bring daily household items will significantly reduce. What used to take days will now be done in hours," Vaishnaw said.

The minister said the government is starting a refrigerated coach so that its turmeric, ginger, and unique fruits will now find new markets.

"All this was possible because of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's strong leadership and firm commitment to Mizoram," he added. PTI CORR NAM ACD SOM BDC