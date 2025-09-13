Railway projects worth Rs 77,000 crore being implemented in Northeast: Vishnaw

Aizawl, Sep 13 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said railway projects worth Rs 77,000 crore are being implemented in the Northeast.

Vaishnaw made the statement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl with Delhi.

He said railway connectivity to Mizoram will boost tourism, generate employment, and help the region's products find new markets.

"Development of the Northeast is a result of the PM's Act East policy," he said.