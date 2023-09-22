Railway PSU IRFC posts Rs 6,337.01 crore profit in FY23

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) posted a net profit of Rs 6,337.01 crore for the fiscal year 2023, an increase of over four per cent over last year, a company statement said on Friday.

Addressing the Annual General Meeting, Shelly Verma, Chairman and Managing Director of IRFC, said the company reported a total revenue from operations amounting to Rs 23,891.28 crore, a 17.70 per cent year-on-year increase over the last fiscal year.

The company has declared a total dividend of Rs 1,960.28 crore which works out to 30.93 per cent of profit after tax for FY 2022-23, she added.

Verma said IRFC disbursed an amount of Rs 32,392.63 crore in FY23 to the Indian Railways.

The asset under management for FY23 stands at Rs 4,66,938 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 8.63 per cent. The capital adequacy ratio of IRFC continues to remain strong at 512.02 per cent in FY23, she added. PTI SKU SKU ANB ANB