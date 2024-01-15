Railway security in Jammu reviewed ahead of R-Day

Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Ahead of the Republic Day, the railway security in Jammu region was reviewed on Monday and police were directed to remain alert to avoid any untoward incident, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Railways), Jammu, Mohan Lal Kaith, chaired a high-level meeting and discussed operational preparedness of police at assets of railways in the region, they said.

According to the officials, security measures taken for rail tracks, bridges, tunnels, trains and other installations were discussed in view of prevailing security scenario and forthcoming Republic Day.

"All the officers were asked to remain alert to avoid any untoward incident in view of the Republic Day function on January 26," an official said.

The SSP (Railways) stressed upon augmenting the security measures on ground and remaining extra vigilant and alert.

In the meeting, it was emphasised that round-the-clock patrolling be conducted jointly by officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) so that it becomes more effective, the officials said.

Kaith further said that maximum use of security equipment at railway stations be made and visitors be frisked thoroughly to rule out any act of sabotage.

All station house officers (SHOs) and officers in-charge of police posts were directed by the SSP to personally conduct regular checking particularly during night hours to ensure that directions are implemented on ground in letter and spirit, the officials said.

The SDPOs were directed to regularly supervise and monitor the performance of officers and personnel and any lapse be immediately brought to the notice of the SSP for taking action against the erring officials, they added.

During the meeting, a review of intelligence inputs was also carried out. PTI AB AB KVK KVK