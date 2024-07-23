Railway staffer dies while coupling long-distance train at Mumbai CSMT

Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) A Central Railway (CR) pointsman lost his life when he got crushed between the locomotive and a coach while coupling a long-distance train at Mumbai CSMT, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at platform No. 16 when Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Konark Express's engine was being coupled at around 3.10 pm on Monday, he said.

Pointsman Suraj Seth jumped on to the track for shunting off the locomotive that was not coupled with the train in the first attempt, Railway officials said.

Seth got crushed between the locomotive and a coach and died, they said.

Ideally, a supervisor should be present while shunting work is on, but it seems in this case he was not there at the spot when the accident took place, said the officials.

A CR spokesperson confirmed the incident.

Coupling is a mechanism where a locomotive is connected to a following coach and by which succeeding compartments in a train are linked. PTI KK RSY