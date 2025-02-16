Railway stations in Prayagraj adhering to protocols after stampede in Delhi

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) In view of the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday that claimed 18 lives and the huge influx of devotees coming to attend the Maha Kumbh, railway stations in Prayagraj have been directed to ensure strict adherence to the previously issued protocols to prevent any untoward incident.

Chief PRO of North Central Railway, Shashikant Tripathi, told PTI, "We are ensuring strict implementation of the previously issued protocols. We have successfully conducted bathing rituals on Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami and the same protocols will continue in future as well." Under the protocols, entry is allowed from the city side and exit from the Civil Lines side at the Prayagraj Junction, and the passengers are kept in the holding area till the trains arrive at the platforms.

Railway Police Force (RPF) inspector Shiv Kumar, who is posted at Prayagraj Junction, said the crowd at the railway station was under control.

PRO of the Varanasi Division of North Eastern Railway, Ashok Kumar, said all the previous protocols are being followed at Jhunsi and Rambagh stations, and passengers are being kept in the holding area till the trains arrive. PTI RAJ NAV ARI