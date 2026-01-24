Railway track damaged in Punjab, police probe explosion angle

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) A portion of the railway track used for freight trains near Sirhind in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district was found damaged, with police investigating if it was caused by an explosion, a Government Railway Police official said on Saturday.

He said the track, located near Khanpur village, 4-5 kilometres away from the Sirhind station, was found wrecked on Friday night.

The track was used only for goods trains, he said.

Asked whether it was damaged due to an explosion, the official said the matter was under investigation and a police team has visited the site.

A case under Section 150 (maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train) under the Railways Act has been registered in the matter, he added.