Railway unions launch campaign seeking productivity-linked bonus based on 7th Pay Commission

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Several railway unions launched a social media campaign on Thursday demanding productivity-linked bonuses based on the Seventh Pay Commission instead of the sixth.

IREF had written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw a fortnight ago in support of its demand, but its office-bearers said they didn't receive any response from the government.

Hence to press for their demand, the railway unions launched a social media campaign on X from Thursday.

During the countrywide lockdown forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, people were afraid to step out of their homes but the railway employees successfully operated trains and registered a sharp increase in earnings as is evident in the quarterly bulletin of Indian Railways, they said.

Indian Railway Signal & Telecommunication Maintainers Union and All India Railway Track Maintainers Union among others have supported the move.

According to government norms, railway employees should get a productivity-linked bonus equal to 78 days' salary, they said.

"But the payment made is Rs 17,951 on a monthly pay scale of Rs 7,000, which is not the monthly salary of any railway employee at present," Alok Chandra Prakash, General Secretary, IRSTMU.

"After the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, the minimum monthly basic salary in railways is Rs 18,000, which makes the bonus amount Rs 46,159," Prakash said.

"We receive a productivity-linked bonus every year before Dussehra based on the minimum salary as per the Sixth Pay Commission, which is unjust," Sarvjeet Singh, National General Secretary, Indian Railways Employees Federation (IREF) said.

In its letter to the railway minister, IREF said, "Indian Railway Employees Federation requests you to pay productivity-linked bonus to all railway employees as per the pay scales of the Seventh Pay Commission so that railway employees can celebrate the festival with happiness and enthusiasm and continue to make their important contributions to the progress of production, operation and maintenance of railways." Satish Yadav, General Secretary, AIRTU, said, "We do the toughest job in the railways as maintaining tracks across all rail networks in the country throughout the year is very challenging. I request the railway ministry to kindly pay heed to our demand which will motivate all the frontline workers." Meanwhile, Akhilesh Pandey, president of the North Eastern Railway Men's Congress, appealed to all railway employee bodies to support the campaign and make it a success.