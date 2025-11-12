Railway workers' union office-bearers, 40 supporters booked for 'illegal' protest in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case against the office-bearers and 40 members or supporters of the Central Railway workers' union for staging a protest illegally in Mumbai last week, officials said on Wednesday.

Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) office-bearers and supporters stopped suburban local train operations at the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for nearly an hour on November 6 to oppose an FIR registered against engineers in the June 9 Mumbra train accident case.

The flash strike disrupted the local train services. Two persons died and three sustained injuries after they were hit by a suburban train near Sandhurst Road railway station in south Mumbai, some time after the protest was held.

The CRMS protesters had raised slogans against the Director General of Police of GRP by gathering at the CSMT between 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Police had already issued prohibitory orders banning the assembly of five or more persons, an official said.

The protesters also had tried to stop the railway motorman, guard, deputy station manager, station manager illegally and prevented them from performing their duty, he said.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, the officials of the CSMT Railway police station on Tuesday evening registered a case against CRMS office-bearer S K Dubey, Vivek Shisodia and protesters under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

Recently, the GRP registered an FIR against two railway engineers in the June 9 Mumbra train accident, which claimed five lives. The railway workers' union staged the protest demanding revocation of the FIR. PTI DC NP