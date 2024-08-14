Railways: 16 RPF, RPSF awarded ahead of Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday awarded President's Medal for Distinguished Service and Medal for Meritorious Service to 16 Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel ahead of Independence Day.

GM Eswara Rao, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Southern Railway, has been conferred the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), according to a statement. Fifteen officials have received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Amaresh Kumar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Ujjal Das, Assistant Security Commissioner, and Abhay Kumar, Sub-Inspector, of the East Central Railway; Santosh Kumar Sharma, Inspector, and Ajay Kumar, Sub-Inspector, of the RPSF; Balivada Sridhar, Sub-Inspector, and Bongi Padma Lochana, Head Constable, of East Coast Railway Zone; and Sub-Inspector Sanjay Vasant More of Central Railway are among the recipients of the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Assistant Sub-Inspectors Jala Sudhakar and Nayeem Basha Shaik, of the South Central Railway Zone; Rajpal Naik, Assistant Sub-Inspector, and Rajesh Kumar Pradhan, Head Constable, of the Western Railway Zone; North Eastern Railway Zone officials Assistant Sub-Inspectors Arun Kumar Pasi and Prakash Chandra Kandpal; and Assistant Sub-Inspector Mukesh Khare of the West Central Railway Zone have also been awarded with the medal. PTI JP ANB ANB